KKR & Co. Q3 Fee Related Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reported third quarter net income to common stockholders of $1.47 billion compared to $32.64 million, last year. Earnings per share was $1.64 compared to $0.04. Fee related earnings was $558 million or $0.63 per share, up 3% year-over-year. After-tax distributable earnings was $780 million or $0.88 per share, down 7% year-over-year. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.82, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter total revenues increased to $3.32 billion from $1.86 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.42 billion in revenue.

Assets Under Management or AUM was $528 billion, up 6% year-over-year.

