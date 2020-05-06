KKR & Co. Q1 After-tax Distributable Adj. EPS Up 11% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reported first quarter after-tax distributable earnings per adjusted share of $0.42 compared to $0.38, a year ago. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.42, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter total operating revenues increased to $943.16 million from $850.06 million, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $932.6 million for the quarter.

A dividend of $0.135 per share of class A common stock has been declared for the first quarter of 2020, which will be paid on June 2, 2020 to holders of record of class A common stock as of the close of business on May 18, 2020.

