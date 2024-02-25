News & Insights

KKR & Co. Nears $4 Bln Deal To Acquire Software Business From Broadcom : Reports

February 25, 2024 — 01:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. is nearing a deal worth about $4 billion to acquire a software business from Broadcom Inc., according to several media reports citing people familiar with the matter. The acquisition could be announced as soon as Monday.

The software business provides software enabling users to access desktops and applications remotely.

According to the media reports, EQT AB and Thoma Bravo were also among the private equity firms interested in acquiring the Broadcom unit.

In late November 2023, reports said that Broadcom was evaluating strategic alternatives for two business units it acquired when it purchased VMware for $69 billion.

In May 2022, Broadcom agreed to acquire VMware in around $61 billion cash-and-stock deal. In addition, Broadcom would assume $8 billion of VMware net debt.

