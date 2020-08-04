KKR & Co. L.P. Reveals Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $698.63 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $514.39 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $1.33 billion from $1.18 billion last year.

KKR & Co. L.P. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $698.63 Mln. vs. $514.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.24 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q2): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.

