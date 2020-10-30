KKR & Co. L.P. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.06 billion, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $0.24 billion, or $0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, KKR & Co. L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $410.36 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 140.5% to $1.90 billion from $0.79 billion last year.

KKR & Co. L.P. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $410.36 Mln. vs. $388.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.48 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q3): $1.90 Bln vs. $0.79 Bln last year.

