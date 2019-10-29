KKR & Co. L.P. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $241.21 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $640.20 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, KKR & Co. L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $388.80 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.1% to $0.79 billion from $1.13 billion last year.

KKR & Co. L.P. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $388.80 Mln. vs. $496.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.46 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q3): $0.79 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.

