KKR & Co. (KKR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

KKR & Co. Inc. KKR is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter and 2021 results on Feb 8, before the opening bell. Its earnings and revenues in the quarter are expected to have increased from the year-ago reported figures.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from an improvement in revenues and growth in the assets under management (AUM) balance, partly offset by higher expenses.



The company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 19.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KKR’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.20, which has been revised 9.1% upward over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a rise of 144.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $800.5 million, indicating 19.6% year-over-year growth.

Other Key Estimates for Q4

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUM is pegged at $418 billion, suggesting a decline of 8.9% from the previous quarter’s reported number.



However, the consensus estimate for management fees (segment earnings) is pegged at $588 million, indicating a sequential rise of 5.2%. Likewise, the consensus estimate for monitoring fees (segment earnings) of $42.6 million suggests a rise of 43% sequentially.



However, the consensus estimate for transaction fees (segment earnings) of $326 million suggests a decline of 24.7% from the previous quarter.



Thus, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total fee-related earnings (segment earnings) of $502 million indicates a decline of 5.3% from the previous quarter’s reported figure.

Earnings Whispers

According to our quantitative model, it cannot be conclusively predicted whether KKR & Co. will be able to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate this time. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for KKR & Co. is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

A couple of finance stocks, which you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases per our model, are Ares Capital Corporation ARCC and HSBC Holdings plc HSBC.



The Earnings ESP for Ares Capital is +10.32% and it carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. ARCC is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Feb 9.



HSBC is scheduled to report quarterly results on Feb 22. HSBC currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



