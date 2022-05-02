KKR & Co. (KKR) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

KKR & Co. Inc. KKR is scheduled to announce first-quarter 2022 results on May 3, before the opening bell. Its earnings and revenues in the quarter are expected to have increased from the year-ago reported figures.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from an improvement in revenues and growth in the assets under management (AUM) balance, partly offset by higher expenses.



The company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 22.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KKR’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 98 cents per share, which has been revised 4.9% lower over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a rise of 30.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $868.5 million, indicating 76% year-over-year growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUM is pegged at $479.6 billion, suggesting a rise of 1.9% from the previous quarter’s reported number. Likewise, the consensus estimate for fee-paying AUM of $365.9 billion indicates a rise of 2.4% sequentially.

Earnings Whispers

According to our quantitative model, it cannot be conclusively predicted whether KKR & Co. will be able to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate this time. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for KKR & Co. is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Q1 Performance of Asset Managers

BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $9.52 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.92. The figure reflects a rise of 18.4% from the year-ago quarter.



BLK’s results benefited from an improvement in revenues, partly offset by higher expenses. Moreover, long-term net inflows supported growth in the AUM balance.



SEI Investments Co.’s SEIC first-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.36 per share were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line reflects a 53% jump from the prior-year quarter. The reported quarter comprised a one-time early termination fee of $88 million or 47 cents per share, which was included in information processing and software servicing fees.



SEIC’s results were aided by revenue growth and an increase in the AUM balance. These were offset by a rise in expenses.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

