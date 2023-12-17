KKR & Co. (KKR) Price Target Increased by 7.61% to 84.51

The average one-year price target for KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) has been revised to 84.51 / share. This is an increase of 7.61% from the prior estimate of 78.54 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 69.69 to a high of 98.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.84% from the latest reported closing price of 83.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1289 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR & Co.. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 7.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KKR is 0.61%, an increase of 6.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.86% to 648,272K shares. The put/call ratio of KKR is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 42,004K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,746K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 22.25% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 26,911K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,160K shares, representing a decrease of 8.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 24,272K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,222K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 35.53% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 23,445K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,856K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 17.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,062K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,163K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 13.61% over the last quarter.

KKR & Co. Background Information

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds.

