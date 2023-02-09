KKR & CO. (KKR) Declares $0.16 Dividend

KKR & CO. said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.62 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $58.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.70%, the lowest has been 0.73%, and the highest has been 3.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.28% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for KKR & CO. is $68.34. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.28% from its latest reported closing price of $58.27.

The projected annual revenue for KKR & CO. is $7,522MM, an increase of 33.48%. The projected annual EPS is $4.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1191 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR & CO.. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KKR is 0.54%, a decrease of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.51% to 605,762K shares. The put/call ratio of KKR is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 34,980K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,179K shares, representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 11.76% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 26,457K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 24,230K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,635K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 47.28% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 21,107K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,544K shares, representing an increase of 40.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 29.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,226K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,583K shares, representing an increase of 13.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KKR by 12.26% over the last quarter.

KKR & Co. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds.

