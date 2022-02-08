KKR & Co. Inc. Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $0.51 billion, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $1.48 billion, or $2.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 101.5% to $4.05 billion from $2.01 billion last year.

KKR & Co. Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

