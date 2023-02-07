KKR & Co. Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $83.22 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $507.56 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, KKR & Co. Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 37.5% to $2.53 billion from $4.05 billion last year.

KKR & Co. Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $83.22 Mln. vs. $507.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.09 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $2.53 Bln vs. $4.05 Bln last year.

