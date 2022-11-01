KKR & Co. Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR):

Earnings: -$91.65 million in Q3 vs. $1.13 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.11 in Q3 vs. $1.80 in the same period last year. Excluding items, KKR & Co. Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.85 per share Revenue: $1.86 billion in Q3 vs. $4.48 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.