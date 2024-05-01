KKR & Co. Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $682.21 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $322.74 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, KKR & Co. Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $863.75 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 208.6% to $9.66 billion from $3.13 billion last year.

KKR & Co. Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $682.21 Mln. vs. $322.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $9.66 Bln vs. $3.13 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.