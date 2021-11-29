KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) insiders who sold US$385m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$64b

Insiders at KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) sold US$385m worth of stock at an average price of US$82.19 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market worth decreased by US$2.3b over the past week after the stock price dropped 5.1%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At KKR

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder & Executive Co-Chairman, Henry Kravis, sold US$384m worth of shares at a price of US$82.25 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$74.35. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of KKR shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:KKR Insider Trading Volume November 29th 2021

Insiders at KKR Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at KKR. In total, Co-Founder & Executive Co-Chairman Henry Kravis sold US$384m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. KKR insiders own 3.0% of the company, currently worth about US$1.9b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The KKR Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold KKR shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, KKR makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that KKR has 3 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

