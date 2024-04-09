KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) closed at $100.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 4.37% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 1.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of KKR & Co. Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.12, reflecting a 38.27% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.09 billion, indicating a 21.03% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

KKR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.08 per share and revenue of $4.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.54% and +18%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, KKR & Co. Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, KKR & Co. Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.02. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.11.

It is also worth noting that KKR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.77. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. KKR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 22, this industry ranks in the top 9% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.