KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) closed the most recent trading day at $58.47, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.36% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KKR & Co. Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, up 37.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $864.89 million, up 75.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.32 per share and revenue of $3.6 billion, which would represent changes of -2.7% and +22.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.12% lower. KKR & Co. Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, KKR & Co. Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.11, so we one might conclude that KKR & Co. Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that KKR has a PEG ratio of 2.85 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

