KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Stock Moves -0.99%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) closed at $64.76, marking a -0.99% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 15.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KKR & Co. Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, up 136.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $800.51 million, up 19.58% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% higher. KKR & Co. Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.61.

Also, we should mention that KKR has a PEG ratio of 0.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.76 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

