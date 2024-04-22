KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) ended the recent trading session at $94.47, demonstrating a +2% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.87%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.66%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.97%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of KKR & Co. Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 1, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, up 17.28% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $973.3 million, up 7.9% from the year-ago period.

KKR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.74 per share and revenue of $4.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.6% and +15.78%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for KKR & Co. Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 9.5% decrease. As of now, KKR & Co. Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.54. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.55 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that KKR has a PEG ratio of 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.92 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, finds itself in the top 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

