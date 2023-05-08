KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reported revenue of $902.08 million, down 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.81, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $914.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74, the EPS surprise was +9.46%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how KKR & Co. Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Assets Under Management : $510.07 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $517.47 billion.

: $510.07 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $517.47 billion. Fee Paying Assets Under Management : $415.87 billion versus $424.24 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $415.87 billion versus $424.24 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Realized Investment Income- Net Realized Gains (Losses) : $91.91 million versus $84.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.7% change.

: $91.91 million versus $84.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.7% change. Revenues- Fee Related Performance Revenues : $21.74 million compared to the $23.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +80.4% year over year.

: $21.74 million compared to the $23.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +80.4% year over year. Revenues- Realized Investment Income- Net Interest and Dividends : $106.19 million versus $85.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -61.1% change.

: $106.19 million versus $85.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -61.1% change. Revenues- Fees and Other : $677.02 million compared to the $904.11 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $677.02 million compared to the $904.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Realized Investment Income : $198.09 million versus $157.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -43.3% change.

: $198.09 million versus $157.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -43.3% change. Revenues- Realized Performance Income : $163.05 million versus $79.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -73% change.

: $163.05 million versus $79.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -73% change. Revenues- Realized Performance Income- Incentive Fees : $0.05 million compared to the $12.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -99.8% year over year.

: $0.05 million compared to the $12.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -99.8% year over year. Revenues- Realized Performance Income- Realized Carried Interest: $163 million compared to the $167.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -71.9% year over year.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.