KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) closed at $51.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 17.64% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 8.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KKR & Co. Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2022. On that day, KKR & Co. Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $868.45 million, up 76.04% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.28 per share and revenue of $3.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.6% and +24.02%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.93% higher within the past month. KKR & Co. Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.2, so we one might conclude that KKR & Co. Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, KKR's PEG ratio is currently 2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

