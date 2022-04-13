KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) closed at $56.49, marking a +1.78% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.63%.

KKR & Co. Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.99, up 32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $864.89 million, up 75.32% from the prior-year quarter.

KKR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $3.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.15% and +22.38%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% higher. KKR & Co. Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note KKR & Co. Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.91. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.66.

It is also worth noting that KKR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KKR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

