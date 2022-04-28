KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) closed the most recent trading day at $52.58, moving +1.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.48% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 8.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KKR & Co. Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.98, up 30.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $868.45 million, up 76.04% from the year-ago period.

KKR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.28 per share and revenue of $3.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.6% and +22.82%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.93% higher. KKR & Co. Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, KKR & Co. Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.2, so we one might conclude that KKR & Co. Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that KKR has a PEG ratio of 2.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

