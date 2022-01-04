KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) closed at $74.31, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.76%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KKR & Co. Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, up 124.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $784.84 million, up 17.24% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, KKR & Co. Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.41. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.77.

Investors should also note that KKR has a PEG ratio of 0.93 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

