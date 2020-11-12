KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KKR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.72, the dividend yield is 1.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KKR was $36.72, representing a -7.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.80 and a 136.14% increase over the 52 week low of $15.55.

KKR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). KKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports KKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1%, compared to an industry average of -6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KKR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KKR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSP with an increase of 17.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KKR at 4.66%.

