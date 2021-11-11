KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KKR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $76.07, the dividend yield is .76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KKR was $76.07, representing a -9.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $83.90 and a 109.73% increase over the 52 week low of $36.27.

KKR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). KKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.97. Zacks Investment Research reports KKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 105.34%, compared to an industry average of 15.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the kkr Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KKR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Large Cap Mome (FEVR)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 17.29% over the last 100 days. PSP has the highest percent weighting of KKR at 5.09%.

