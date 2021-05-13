KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $54.1, the dividend yield is 1.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KKR was $54.1, representing a -8.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.15 and a 130.9% increase over the 52 week low of $23.43.

KKR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). KKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.17. Zacks Investment Research reports KKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 70.88%, compared to an industry average of 12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KKR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KKR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 18.42% over the last 100 days. PSP has the highest percent weighting of KKR at 4.98%.

