KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KKR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KKR was $47.55, representing a -3.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.29 and a 205.79% increase over the 52 week low of $15.55.

KKR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). KKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.18. Zacks Investment Research reports KKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.19%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KKR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KKR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 47.76% over the last 100 days. PSP has the highest percent weighting of KKR at 4.8%.

