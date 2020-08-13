KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.36, the dividend yield is 1.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KKR was $36.36, representing a -2.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.17 and a 133.83% increase over the 52 week low of $15.55.

KKR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). KKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.27. Zacks Investment Research reports KKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.75%, compared to an industry average of -8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KKR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KKR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSP with an increase of 56.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KKR at 5.02%.

