KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) closed the most recent trading day at $58.98, moving -1.95% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KKR & Co. Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post earnings of $1.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $864.89 million, up 75.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.32 per share and revenue of $3.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.7% and +22.1%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.12% lower within the past month. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.13, which means KKR & Co. Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that KKR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KKR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

