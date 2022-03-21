KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) closed the most recent trading day at $58.40, moving -1.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.56% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.47% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

KKR & Co. Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, KKR & Co. Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $844.89 million, up 71.27% from the prior-year quarter.

KKR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.32 per share and revenue of $3.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.7% and +19.38%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.12% lower within the past month. KKR & Co. Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.62.

Meanwhile, KKR's PEG ratio is currently 2.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

