KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) closed at $69.31, marking a -0.27% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KKR & Co. Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, up 124.49% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $784.84 million, up 17.24% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.46. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.12.

Meanwhile, KKR's PEG ratio is currently 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KKR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.