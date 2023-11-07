KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Rise In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.47 billion, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $32.64 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 78.5% to $3.32 billion from $1.86 billion last year.

KKR & Co. Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.47 Bln. vs. $32.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.64 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.32 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.