KKR

KKR & Co. Slips To Loss In Q1

May 01, 2025 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), Thursday announced financial report for the first quarter of 2025, revealing a net loss of $185.9 million or $0.22 a share, compared with a net profit of $682.2 million or $0.74 a share last year, primarily due to higher non-controlling interests.

On adjusted basis, net income totaled $1.033 billion compared to $863.7 million in the prior year.

Analysts, on average, estimated earnings of $1.13 per share for the period.

Total revenues declined to $3.110 billion from $9.656 billion in the previous year.

In the pre-market hours, KKR is trading at $116.09, up 1.59 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

