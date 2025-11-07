Markets
KKR

KKR & Co. Q3 Net Income Rises; AUM Up 16%

November 07, 2025 — 08:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reported that its third quarter net income to stockholders increased to $859.9 million from $600.6 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.90 compared to $0.64. Fee Related Earnings was $1.0 billion or $1.15 per share, up 3%. Total Operating Earnings was $1.4 billion or $1.55 per share, up 12%. Adjusted net income was $1.3 billion or $1.41 per share, up 8% year-over-year.

Third quarter total revenues were $5.53 billion compared to $4.79 billion, a year ago. Asset Management and Strategic Holdings revenues were $1.74 billion compared to $2.27 billion. Total Asset Management Segment Revenues were $2.40 billion compared to $1.96 billion.

Assets Under Management or AUM was $723 billion, up 16% year-over-year, with $43 billion of organic new capital raised in the quarter.

Shares of KKR & Co. are up 3% in pre-market trade on Friday.

