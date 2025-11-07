KKR & Co. (KKR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reported revenue of $1.46 billion, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.41, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.9% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29, the EPS surprise was +9.3%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Private Equity - Fee Paying Assets Under Management : $149.73 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $145.12 billion.

: $149.73 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $145.12 billion. Private Equity - Assets Under Management : $222.19 billion compared to the $218.7 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $222.19 billion compared to the $218.7 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Fee Paying Assets Under Management : $585.05 billion compared to the $574.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $585.05 billion compared to the $574.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Real Assets Segment- Ending AUM - Fee-paying AUM : $155.74 billion versus $155.3 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $155.74 billion versus $155.3 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Fee Related Earnings- Management Fees : $1.06 billion versus $1.04 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.2% change.

: $1.06 billion versus $1.04 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.2% change. Credit and Liquid Strategies Segment- Ending AUM - Fee-paying AUM : $279.58 billion versus $274.2 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $279.58 billion versus $274.2 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Fee Related Earnings : $1.03 billion versus $953.01 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.03 billion versus $953.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Private Equity- Management Fees : $394.38 million compared to the $404.16 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $394.38 million compared to the $404.16 million average estimate based on three analysts. Private Equity- Net Monitoring and Transactions Fees : $30.33 million versus $25.41 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $30.33 million versus $25.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Private Equity- Total Fee Related Revenue : $424.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $429.57 million.

: $424.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $429.57 million. Private Equity- Realized Performance Income : $702.48 million compared to the $550.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $702.48 million compared to the $550.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. Capital Markets Segment- Transaction Fees: $275.77 million compared to the $250.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how KKR & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of KKR & Co. have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

