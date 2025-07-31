KKR & Co. (KKR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reported revenue of $1.28 billion, up 15.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.18, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17, the EPS surprise was +0.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Private Equity - Assets Under Management : $214.58 billion compared to the $213.53 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $214.58 billion compared to the $213.53 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Private Equity - Fee Paying Assets Under Management : $141.22 billion versus $136.29 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $141.22 billion versus $136.29 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Real Assets Segment-AUM - end of period : $179.45 billion compared to the $177.73 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $179.45 billion compared to the $177.73 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Real Assets Segment- Ending AUM - Fee-paying AUM : $150.5 billion compared to the $148.38 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $150.5 billion compared to the $148.38 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Fee Related Earnings- Management Fees : $995.76 million versus $964.4 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.5% change.

: $995.76 million versus $964.4 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.5% change. Net Transaction and Monitoring Fees : $234.25 million compared to the $273.75 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $234.25 million compared to the $273.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. Private Equity- Net Monitoring and Transactions Fees : $20.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.21 million.

: $20.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.21 million. Private Equity- Total Fee Related Revenue : $392.52 million versus $382.8 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $392.52 million versus $382.8 million estimated by three analysts on average. Private Equity- Realized Performance Income : $355.49 million versus $336.12 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $355.49 million versus $336.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Private Equity- Management Fees : $372.09 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $363.59 million.

: $372.09 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $363.59 million. Revenues- Fee Related Earnings : $886.75 million compared to the $877.25 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $886.75 million compared to the $877.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. Credit and Liquid Strategies- Segment-AUM- end of period: $291.78 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $292.43 billion.

Here is how KKR & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of KKR & Co. have returned +11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

