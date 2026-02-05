KKR & Co. Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.105 billion, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $1.125 billion, or $1.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, KKR & Co. Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.006 billion or $1.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 76.2% to $5.739 billion from $3.258 billion last year.

KKR & Co. Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.105 Bln. vs. $1.125 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.16 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $5.739 Bln vs. $3.258 Bln last year.

