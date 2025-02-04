KKR & Co. Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.125 billion, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $1.040 billion, or $1.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, KKR & Co. Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.185 billion or $1.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 26.4% to $3.258 billion from $4.429 billion last year.

KKR & Co. Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.125 Bln. vs. $1.040 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue: $3.258 Bln vs. $4.429 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.