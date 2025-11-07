KKR & Co. Inc. Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $859.92 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $600.55 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.3% to $5.525 billion from $4.791 billion last year.

KKR & Co. Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

