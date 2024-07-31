KKR & Co. Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $667.926 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $844.463 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, KKR & Co. Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $4.171 billion from $3.626 billion last year.

KKR & Co. Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $667.926 Mln. vs. $844.463 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.72 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.171 Bln vs. $3.626 Bln last year.

