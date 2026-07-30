KKR & Co. Inc. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $660.05 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $472.39 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, KKR & Co. Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.492 billion or $1.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to $5.726 billion from $5.089 billion last year.

KKR & Co. Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $660.05 Mln. vs. $472.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $5.726 Bln vs. $5.089 Bln last year.

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