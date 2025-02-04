KKR & CO Earnings Results: $KKR Reports Quarterly Earnings

KKR & CO ($KKR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.32 per share, beating estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,255,010,000, missing estimates of $1,971,957,936 by $-716,947,936.
KKR & CO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 596 institutional investors add shares of KKR & CO stock to their portfolio, and 477 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 4,831,495 shares (-63.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $630,896,617
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,719,279 shares (+21.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $485,663,451
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 3,277,267 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $427,945,524
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,719,255 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $355,080,317
- AKRE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,295,980 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $299,809,068
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,033,324 shares (-4.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $265,511,447
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,006,966 shares (+759.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $262,069,620
KKR & CO Government Contracts
We have seen $1,193,196 of award payments to $KKR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- GMP MANUFACTURING OF CDC FLUSC2 MULTIPLEX EUAAND IVD KITS: $763,453
- PCR TESTING KITS: $249,997
- BIOSEARCH BPA 499 YERSONIA PESTIS, 4 PER KIT: $116,780
- DLO-FB1-2 DUAL-LABELED PROBE, 5' FAM/3': $62,965
KKR & CO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $KKR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/19 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 10/17.
