KKR & CO Earnings Results: $KKR Reports Quarterly Earnings

KKR & CO ($KKR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.32 per share, beating estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,255,010,000, missing estimates of $1,971,957,936 by $-716,947,936.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KKR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

KKR & CO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 596 institutional investors add shares of KKR & CO stock to their portfolio, and 477 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

KKR & CO Government Contracts

We have seen $1,193,196 of award payments to $KKR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

KKR & CO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KKR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/19 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 10/17.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.