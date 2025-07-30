Markets
KKR

KKR & Co. Acquires Majority Ownership Stake In HCRx

July 30, 2025 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. has acquired a majority ownership stake in HealthCare Royalty Partners, a biopharma royalty acquisition company. HCRx CEO Clarke Futch will continue to lead the HCRx team and will maintain an ongoing substantial minority interest in HCRx. HCRx's team will collaborate closely with KKR's health care team.

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, HCRx is a royalty acquisition company focused on commercial and near-commercial biopharmaceutical products with offices in Stamford, San Francisco, Boston, London and Miami.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.