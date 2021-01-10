US Markets
KKR

KKR closes its first Asia Pacific infrastructure fund at $3.9 bln

Contributor
Kane Wu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S.-based investment powerhouse KKR & Co said Monday it has closed a fund targeting infrastructure-related investments in Asia Pacific at $3.9 billion.

HONG KONG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S.-based investment powerhouse KKR & Co KKR.N said Monday it has closed a fund targeting infrastructure-related investments in Asia Pacific at $3.9 billion.

The fund, KKR's first in the region for the sector, closed at its hard cap to become the largest pan-regional infrastructure fund for Asia Pacific, the firm said in a press release.

KKR invested about $300 million in the fund alongside external investors through its balance sheet and employee commitments.

KKR first established its global infrastructure team and strategy in 2008 but entered Asia only 11 years later when it poached David Luboff, then CEO of Macquarie Group’s Asia Infrastructure Fund, to build out its Asia team. It launched the fundraising later that year.

The firm has committed US$1.8 billion across six investments in the infrastructure sector, including a roughly $400 million acquisition of a controlling stake in India Grid Trust, India’s leading infrastructure investment trust and a $192 million purchase of a minor stake in First Gen, a leading Philippines power producer.

(Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Michael Perry)

((kane.wu@thomsonreuters.com; +85228436590; Reuters Messaging: kane.wu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR CBDEF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular