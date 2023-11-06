KKR Closes $2.8 Bln Second Global Impact Fund

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), an investment major, on Monday announced the final closing of KKR Global Impact Fund II, a $2.8 billion fund aimed at investing in companies whose products and services contribute measurable progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs.

As per the company, the Fund received strong support from new and existing global investors, including public pensions, family offices, insurance companies, and other institutional investors.

KKR will be investing $250 million of capital in the Fund alongside investors through the Firm's balance sheet, affiliates and employee commitments.

The fund is the successor of the first KKR Global Impact Fund.

Global Impact contributes to the SDGs by investing in companies where financial performance and positive societal impact are aligned, with a focus on four key investment themes, such as Climate Action, Sustainable Living, Lifelong Learning, and Inclusive Growth.

Since its launch in 2018, KKR Global Impact has invested in 18 companies including GreenCollar, CoolIT, Advanta, Lightcast, and CMC Machinery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.