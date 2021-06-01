KKR, Clayton Dubilier & Rice take data analytics firm Cloudera private in $5.3 bln deal

June 1 (Reuters) - Private equity firms KKR & Co KKR.N and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) will take Cloudera Inc CLDR.N private in a deal valued at about $5.3 billion, the cloud-based data analytics company said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

