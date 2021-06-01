US Markets
KKR

KKR, Clayton Dubilier & Rice take data analytics firm Cloudera private in $5.3 bln deal

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Private equity firms KKR & Co and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) will take Cloudera Inc private in a deal valued at about $5.3 billion, the cloud-based data analytics company said on Tuesday.

June 1 (Reuters) - Private equity firms KKR & Co KKR.N and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) will take Cloudera Inc CLDR.N private in a deal valued at about $5.3 billion, the cloud-based data analytics company said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR CLDR

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular