Markets
CLDR

KKR, Clayton Dubilier & Rice Near Deal To Buy Cloudera : Report

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Private-equity firms KKR & Co and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC are nearing a deal to buy Cloudera Inc and take the software company private, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal for the data-cloud company could be finalized by Tuesday. The terms of the deal couldn't be learned, the report said. The company has a market value of about $4 billion.

Founded in 2008 by a group of engineers from Google, Facebook Oracle Corp. and Yahoo Inc., Cloudera was an early player in the open-source software framework Hadoop, which enables large amounts of data to be processed quickly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLDR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular