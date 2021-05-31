KKR, Clayton Dubilier & Rice Near Deal To Buy Cloudera : Report

(RTTNews) - Private-equity firms KKR & Co and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC are nearing a deal to buy Cloudera Inc and take the software company private, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal for the data-cloud company could be finalized by Tuesday. The terms of the deal couldn't be learned, the report said. The company has a market value of about $4 billion.

Founded in 2008 by a group of engineers from Google, Facebook Oracle Corp. and Yahoo Inc., Cloudera was an early player in the open-source software framework Hadoop, which enables large amounts of data to be processed quickly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.