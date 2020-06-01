KKR

KKR, Cinven, Providence file public tender offer for Masmovil

Contributor
Inti Landauro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Buyout funds KKR, Cinven and Providence teamed up to file a 2.96 billion euro ($3.30 billion) public tender offer for Spanish telecom company MasMovil on Monday.

MADRID, June 1 (Reuters) - Buyout funds KKR KKR.N, Cinven and Providence teamed up to file a 2.96 billion euro ($3.30 billion) public tender offer for Spanish telecom company MasMovil MASM.MC on Monday.

The three funds offered 22.50 euros per MasMovil share and said shareholders with 29.56% already committed to sell at a price that represent a 20% premium over Friday close.

MasMovil provides fixed line, mobile and internet services to Spanish households.

The takeover bid is the first attempt by heavyweight private equity investors to buy a publicly listed company in Europe in a so-called take-private deal since the coronavirus crisis brought the region to a halt.

The three funds conditioned their takeover bid to the acceptance of at least 50% of shares.

($1 = 0.8977 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters