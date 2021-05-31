KKR, CD&R nearing deal to buy out Cloudera - reports

US Markets
Private-equity firms KKR & Co and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) are nearing a deal to take Cloudera Inc private at a valuation of $4.7 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

May 31 (Reuters) - Private-equity firms KKR & Co KKR.N and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) are nearing a deal to take Cloudera Inc CLDR.N private at a valuation of $4.7 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The private-equity giants are likely to finalise a deal on Tuesday to acquire the software firm at $16 a share, or about a 24% premium to its previous close, according to the report.

Cloudera - which has activist investor Carl Icahn as its largest shareholder - has explored a sale since mid-2020 after receiving takeover interest, the report said.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported about the deal talks.

KKR and Cloudera did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

